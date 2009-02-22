9th International Defense Exhibition & Conference

Christmas comes in February for defense contractors. Thanks to its enormous military budget, China is the biggest target for the kinds of companies that will hawk everything from battleships to bullets at this five-day fair. But as a belligerent Iran continues to spook its neighbors, sheikhs and emirs are expected to put on quite a dirham-flashing display. The Saudis, in particular, will likely be buying. According to defense bible Jane’s, the kingdom is expected to grow its $38 billion military budget by more than 5% by 2010, making it the world’s fastest-growing defense market after China. — Theunis Bates