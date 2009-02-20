Anima 2009

The three highest-grossing animated movies of 2007 — Shrek the Third, Ratatouille, and The Simpsons Movie — tallied up nearly $2 billion in ticket sales worldwide. Anima, the annual international animation festival, is not for those kinds of movies. Instead, it will focus on more obscure productions from studios in Asia and Europe, which rarely make it to U.S. big screens. The academic part of this conference — you didn’t think these guys just sat around watching cartoons, did you? — will focus on animation’s heritage in the old-fashioned comic strip, for which Belgium, birthplace of the Smurfs and Tintin, is famed. — Sean Ludwig