The Sims 3

If you’re more into creating your own characters than watching someone else’s, then you’re likely familiar with the landmark PC game The Sims, which launched nine years ago to critical acclaim. Within two years, it became the best-selling PC title in history, which it has remained ever since. The latest sequel boasts an entire neighborhood full of diverse characters as well as a slew of new customization options. Our favorite: Create a Sim mode, which lets players make likenesses of themselves or their enemies. We, for instance, are thinking of making a Sim whose profession is stock speculation. Then we would delete the door on his home, so he will starve and never hurt us again. — Sean Ludwig