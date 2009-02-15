NBA All-Star 2009

Pro basketball’s 2008 All- Star game was the most- watched ever, drawing 5.2 million viewers. While hoops still lags football and baseball in popularity among U.S. viewers, it’s second only to soccer worldwide, due largely to the NBA’s aggressive promotion and digital outreach. Take its boosterism of this year’s All-Star game: The NBA, which now has 75 international players from 32 nations, encouraged fans to vote online, with ballots offered in 20 languages. For those keeping score, that’s a global branding triple-double. — Clay Dillow