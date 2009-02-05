Photoshop Filtered Furniture Extrudes Luxury

The one-off, limited edition furniture of Sebastian Brajkovic is both utterly familiar and totally unexpected, taking classical furniture designs and running them through a digital pixel-stretching process. You can see the pieces in an exhibition that opened in London today.

Brajkovic says he was inspired, of course, by the stretch effect included in Photoshop. To create the “Lathe” series, he first scoured antique markets, for classic French and British chairs. He then disassembled them, meticulously adding sections to create elongated forms; he then remade the frames by casting them and finally, he added new upholstery to accentuate the extruded effect. What results are pieces that sometimes take on new functions, such as the settee (above) and circular bench chair:

The aluminum table was made differently—it was actually turned and carved on an enormous lathe, producing a table that looks like a swirling vortex.