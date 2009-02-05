Clifford Chance’s Innovative Approach to CSR

“Our partners are developing as leaders while helping nonprofits to achieve greater results,” said Craig Medwick, Regional Managing Partner for Clifford Chance in the Americas. “Our attorneys are making serious, thoughtful commitments to organizations they care about. And we are investing in organizations that are helping to build healthier, more educated, and more sustainable communities.”

Two years ago, when the general economy began to sour and many corporate philanthropies tightened their belts, one of the world’s largest law firms — Clifford Chance — launched a strategic plan to enhance its corporate social responsibility efforts. The objective was to focus its U.S. philanthropic investments and efforts more purposefully to help advance corporate responsibility and leadership development.

Medwick was one of the chief architects of the plan. Based on what the firm has achieved since the plan was initiated, there’s a great deal that other companies can learn about leveraging dollars for greater impact.

Nearly 40 partners from its offices in New York and Washington, D.C. have joined global, national, and regional boards, often after spending months exploring a variety of options to determine where they can add value. Many of them have also stepped up into board leadership roles.