The Most Innovative Companies in Web 2.0

- Google: With Google Docs and the new Chrome browser, the search titan continues to take aim at Microsoft.
- Facebook: The social network that everyone loves to hate (but secretly loves anyway) overtook MySpace with 150 million active users.
- Digg: More than 35 million visitors per month submit 20,000 stories a day to the site. A recent $29 million financing round will keep the crowd thumbing through the downturn.
- Twitter: The microblogging phenom is adding up to 10,000 users a day, with the likes of The New York Times, JetBlue, and Lance Armstrong Tweeting.
- Meebo: More than 40 million users instant-message and chat across the Web through any format including the iPhone. A new partnership with Universal Music will connect chatters with artists, while a $25 million financing round in 2008 will fuel ’09 expansion in Asia.
- FriendFeed: Relatively new to the life-streaming melee, FriendFeed aggregates every comment, posted picture, and status update from 59 Web services.
- Ning: More than 700,000 custom social networks have popped up on Ning, the platform that lets people make their own facebooks. The site now attracts 2,500 to 3,000 new networks a day.
- MySpace: Make fun of the chaos, but MySpace is the only social network that has made serious progress with targeted marketing. MyAds generates a reported $140,000 to $180,000 in daily revenue, making it a $50 billion business in theory.
- Yelp: With 4 million user-submitted reviews of everything from corner cafés to dog groomers, Yelp can make or break local businesses nationwide.
- Kayak: Already operating in 11 markets including India and China, the travel search engine is aggressively expanding in Europe. The profitable site boosted revenue by 240% last year.