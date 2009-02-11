The Most Innovative Companies in Music

- Apple: The traditional labels — and everyone else — keep trying, but no one has dented iTunes’ supremacy. In 2008, Apple surpassed Wal-Mart as the world’s largest music retailer.
- Warner Music Group: Digital sales were up 39%, thanks in part to a ramped-up MP3 effort in 2008. WMG also partnered with Nokia on an all-access music channel that lives on your phone.
- Imeem: After buying up Anywhere.fm and Snocap, Imeem found itself one of the top social networks of 2008, according to Nielsen.
- Pandora: The music-discovery machine of the 21st century has taken the serendipity out of finding new music that fits your tastes. Just one step ahead of competitor Last.fm.
- Last.fm: Later to the party than Pandora, but a growing force that includes info on concerts and artists, plus video.
- South by Southwest: The Austin-based music-and-media festival attracts more than 1,800 acts and 150,000 attendees. Despite a grassroots approach, a standout showing can make an artist.
- MTV Music Group: A slew of new digital initiatives are one part of president Van Toffler’s remaking. Another: the $175 million purchase of Rock Band game maker Harmonix.
- Radiohead: The band that spawned direct-to-fans releases made two songs available for remix — and let users vote for the winner on its site. Amateurs and professionals alike joined in.
- Live Nation: The concert promoter continued to sign A-list artists to distribution deals and further increased its live-events footprint.
- Pitchfork Media: The popular and wildly influential music blog recently added video and inked a deal with Fader Media for integrated advertising and sponsorship across all platforms.