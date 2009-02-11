advertisement
The Most Innovative Companies in India

By Anne C. Lee1 minute Read
  1. Aravind Eye Care System:
    With time-saving and cost-cutting measures and a business model that lets the poor pay little to nothing, the 2008 Gates for Global Health award recipient has been instrumental in lowering blindness rates in India’s rural areas.
  2. Bharti Airtel: The telecom company won two World Communication Awards last year for services aiming to improve rural life — such as free voice messages with weather updates and other crucial info for farmers.
  3. Narayana Hrudayalaya: The hospital performs more than 20 heart surgeries a day at low cost and high quality — including the first artificial heart implant in Asia, last April.
  4. MeritTrac Services: The HR-assessment firm’s programs provide high-tech education and testing of employees and job candidates for an impressively expanding array of clients: Google, Honeywell, HP, IBM, Microsoft.
  5. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories: Among the new products from the first non-Japanese Asian pharmaceutical company to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange is a generic version of the migraine medication Imitrex.
  6. Infosys: One of India’s top IT outsourcing firms, Infosys maintained its status with deals like a five-year multimillion-dollar contract to provide services to AstraZeneca.
  7. Comat Technologies:
    The social enterprise partnered with satellite provider Hughes India to provide 10,000 broadband satellite terminals in rural areas, making vital citizen records more accessible in underserved areas.
  8. Wipro: In 2008, the IT provider launched Wipro HIS Lite — a pay-per-use system that helps small medical facilities efficiently manage patient data.
  9. Tata Group: There were delays building its $2,500 Nano car, but the conglomerate’s auto business launched redesigns and boosted sales for Jaguar after it acquired the luxury brand from Ford.
  10. UB Group: The parent group of Kingfisher Beer and Kingfisher Airlines saw a fruitful year, developing a diet whiskey and flying its inaugural international flight.

 

