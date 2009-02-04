Communicate! Communicate! Communicate!

Last week I conducted a Leadership Workshop for nineteen Front Line Leaders (progressive companies continue to believe it is essential in this bad economy to develop their Front Line Leaders because training & development programs sends the message “we will survive these tough times stronger then ever by making you stronger than ever”), and, once again, the number one issue raised by these committed Core Employees was the lack of communication within the company. So, I’m compelled to re-emphasize the need for adequate communication with the workforce during these increasingly hard times.

While it is never easy to tell Employees bad news, not communicating is worse. The failure to communicate leaves Employees susceptible to the rumor mill that crushes productivity as Employees wonder if their jobs are safe. Yet, research shows 46% of organizations have taken “no action” to communicate with the workforce during this economic downturn! To make sure your organization isn’t in that 46% of loser companies follow these recommendations:

1. Develop a Formal Communication Plan: Without a formalized Communication Plan setting forth in detail the “hows” and the “whens”, adequate Communication seldom is accomplished – especially during a crisis.

2. Be constantly visible in the workplace: Being in the workplace is communication. Being visibile reassures and allows for informal dialogue with Employees. Being visible isn’t just having formal meetings with the workforce – it’s also being where the Employees are and joining in the informal discussions that take place at daily kick off meetings or sales meetings; its sitting down with different lunch groups and showing up on every shift and in every department. Some will ask “Isn’t this a huge time commitment” The answer: Yes it is! But it is a necessary and worthwhile time commitment leaders must make if the company is going to thrive in the current business uncertainty.

3. Acknowledge Emotions: Your Employees may be disillusioned, worried and angry. The sooner you acknowledge these emotions the better. To acknowledge these emotions consider what Employees need to hear, not just what you want to say. Address what Employees have lost or are afraid to lose and the issues Employees will talk about when you leave the room.