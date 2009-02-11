advertisement
The Most Innovative Companies in China

By Anne C. Lee1 minute Read
  1. WuXi Pharma-Tech: With demand for its inexpensive scientists rising, the research outsourcer now employs more chemists than Pfizer.
  2. BYD: A background in making batteries helped the automaker put the first plug-in hybrid on the market before the end of the year.
  3. Li & Fung: This secretive middle-man consumer-products business has its prints on just about anything with a “Made in China” label — and has big plans to expand in London.
  4. Huawei Technologies: With contracts topping $23 billion and design awards for its phones portable broadband devices — Huawei is storming the telecom world.
  5. ZTE: The telecom giant won awards and acclaim for partnering with Aircell to bring wireless Internet to commercial flights.
  6. Haier: China’s largest appliance maker nabbed design awards for its three-door fridge-freezer combo and a detergent-free washing machine, and its management models are B-school case studies at Harvard and elsewhere.
  7. Lenovo: The computer manufacturer’s new IdeaPad laptops won top honors at CES, and Lenovo plans to release an Android smartphone — the first on China Mobile’s Open Mobile System.
  8. Alibaba: With a near-40% increase in sales, the e-commerce site steadily built and maintained business with strengthened security.
  9. Baidu: The search giant completed Shanghai’s Wireless City Internet Portal — only to be shadowed by allegations of censorship and search results skewed toward advertisers.
  10. FAW Group (First Automotive Works): Aside from manufacturing Chinese-market cars for Audi, Volkswagen, Mazda, and Toyota, FAW is expanding its own lines, with a hybrid and a high-end SUV.

 

