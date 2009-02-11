The Most Innovative Companies in Advertising & Marketing

- Crispin Porter + Bogusky: New clients including Best Buy, Hulu, Microsoft, and Old Navy have flocked to the ad shop that made Burger King cool.
- TBWA\Worldwide: TBWA’s Media Arts Lab’s “Get a Mac” tag team continues to define the brand battle of the 21st century.
- Barbarian Group: The scrappy digital production shop behind the Subservient Chicken is now an interactive lab for companies such as Adobe and CNN.
- AKQA: Advertising at this boundary-crossing agency spans fuel-efficiency apps for Fiat, alternate-reality games for McDonald’s, and sneaker-design tools for Nike.
- Naked: The media-agnostic British shop has grown 80% in New York with clients such as Johnson & Johnson and Nokia.
- AdMob: The two-year-old mobile ad network had a banner year and landed $17 million of funding from Sequoia Capital.
- Saatchi & Saatchi S: Former Sierra Club prez-turned-Wal-Mart consultant Adam Werbach gained access to huge companies after Saatchi & Saatchi bought his firm.
- Goodby, Silverstein & Partners: The San Francisco-based agency stretched far beyond display ads, including a Wario Wii ad that demolished its own YouTube page.
- 42 Entertainment: The stealth multi-platform marketers built buzz for The Dark Knight with an alternate-reality campaign.
- Obscura Digital: This band of projectionists turns the world into a billboard for brands including GM, Google, and Oracle.