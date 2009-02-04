Mother Nature Network: Online Media Finally Catches up to Sustainability Needs

January launched many new beginnings for our country. One I want to highlight today is the launch of the Mother Nature Network (www.mnn.com), a website created by marketing guru and veteran Joel Babbit, and tree farmer and music industry legend Chuck Leavell (keyboardist for the Rolling Stones).

But it’s more than just a Web site. MNN has received significant press so far and I don’t want to simply repeat what’s already been said, but rather begin to talk about the importance of this site as a strong way for us all to story–tell as we message about change to new audiences. For years now, I have been waiting for an online source like MNN.

Babbit and his team set out to create the very online tool and community we need to further advance information and knowledge sharing about our current retooling of our world. It’s a true best of breed for the new media audience. In the same week where I learned Plenty and Domino Magazines have shuttered their traditional print publications, we have to ask: is this a trend? Will online magazines and media replace the old school format? Indeed, I believe we all know that the answer to both questions are “yes.” Will this create an influx of online clutter? Probably.