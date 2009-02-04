How to Job-Hunt Full-Time

I’ve heard it a lot, and I say it a lot: If you are unemployed, you need to make looking for work your full-time job.

“Easier said than done” is a logical reply from many. After you’ve spent an hour or two browsing new job postings, tweaking resumes, and answering emails, what else should you do during the remaining hours of the day? Not to mention the rest of the week!

The advice is solid, nonetheless, especially in this time of rising unemployment and daily news about layoffs.

To beef up your search and maximize available hours, I recommend this fine article: “10 Ways to Make Job-Hunting Your Full-Time Job.” Here are two of the many tips from the article:

* Create a list of companies where you’d like to work. Use your connections to make contact with people who work at them. You don’t need to ask them directly for a job; just call them to “talk about what it’s like to work there,” says Leslie G. Griffen, a career coach and principal of The Griffen Group.

* Join a group — or several. Many job-hunters find meeting with other unemployed workers helpful for emotional and practical support. (For more, see these recent articles in the New York Times or San Francisco Chronicle.) Attending professional association meetings can be even more beneficial, since you’ll meet people who are working in your field.

I am a big fan of getting involved in professional organizations — even by volunteering — as a surprising and valuable career booster. (Big shout out to the National Lesbian and Gay Journalists Association.)