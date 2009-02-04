Bad Habits of a Gen-Yer: Loving Holidays

This might not actually sound like that big of a deal. Lots of people like holidays. Lots of people hate them, too.

The funny thing about loving holidays is that it could be considered immature to get excited about Valentine’s candy or dressing up for Halloween. In addition to a turning your office into an elementary school classroom with decorations, holidays can add discomfort to your day-to-day work relationships.

Holidays open the door to your personal life.

For example, Thanksgiving and Christmas are known for being stressful due to family conflict. Even if you don’t bring in a giant bow for your door, you will probably bring in those worry lines anticipating Aunt Sally’s slurring at the dinner table. You might be short with your coworkers, distracted before and after the holiday, and pretty much miserable with your life for a few days.

That’s a worse-case scenario. But we all know how awkward it can be if someone suddenly blows up in a meeting or unloads on you in the hall.

In my experience, issues around holidays are truly about bringing your personal life to work.