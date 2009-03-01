advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Update

By Dan Macsai1 minute Read

Dynamic Marketing Group, which we dubbed “one of China’s fastest-rising advertising agencies” back in April 2006, recently wooed Michael Phelps to Mazda. The 14-time Olympic gold medalist will receive a seven-figure sponsorship deal, the largest ever for a Western celeb in China. No word whether he’ll suit up for the upcoming TV ads.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life