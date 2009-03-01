The Numbers Behind St. Patrick’s Day

Americans (of legal drinking age) consume an average of thirty gallons of beer a year, or about 5 pints a week. Beer is the nation’s #1 alcoholic beverage. Named by 42% as their favorite.

Thanks to St. Patrick’s Day, March is a better-than-average month for Guinness, accounting for about 10% of its annual sales. The stout is brewed in 50 countries.

Americans spend almost $4 billion on St. Patrick’s Day, although fewer than half of all Americans spend money on the holiday. The most eager demographic is 18- to 24-year-olds, who spend $42 per person vs. $35. Men spend $10 more than women.

A third of American who celebrate do so with special dinners, usually corned beef and cabbage. The U.S. produced 42.1 billion pounds of beef and 2.6 billion pounds of cabbage in 2006.

More than 80% of Americans avoid being pinched by wearing green.

Four-leaf clovers are rare, with only one for every 10,000 three-leaf clover. The most leaves found on a clover? 18.