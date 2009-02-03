Greener Gadget Competition Heats Up

Open voting has just begun for the second-annual Greener Gadgets competition—a design contest that asks entrants to rethink the gadgets around us, towards an ecological purpose. From the early tally, several favorites have emerged: Fastronauts (pictured above), electric toys powered by a charging station docked to a kid’s bike; a real-time water meter that would let you track your conservation performance; and a printer which would use tea and coffee dregs to print. (That last one sounds clever, but we’ve actually tried to make ink using coffee and tea. Both carry a lot less workable dye than you’d expect.)

The winner of the contest will be announced at the conference it coincides with, on Feb 27. You can still register. (We’ll be in attendance.) The highlight is a series of talks by industry leaders on “game-changing” technologies.