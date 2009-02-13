Toy Fair ’09

Get your kung-fu grips ready: Action figures are back! “They were buyers’ number-one request,” says Marian Bossard, a VP at the Toy Industry Association, the fair’s host. If that strikes you as kind of low tech for kids who are wired younger and younger, silly rabbit, these aren’t just for kids: “A true action figure is for 18- to 35-year-olds,” Bossard explains. The trend is also part of a back-to-basics movement in toys that pushes kids to use their imaginations. “Simpler toys are in,” says Justin Discoe, cofounder of Sprig Toys, which debuted its kinetic energy-powered toys at last year’s fair. “Let kids fill in the gaps.” — David Lidsky