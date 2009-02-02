Netflix, the Cable Killer?

The new feature gained exposure by way of a survey distributed to current Netflix subscribers. This non-question on the survey was the tip off: “Imagine Netflix gave you a way to instantly watch HBO original series and movies streamed from the Internet to your computer or TV.”

HBO is the only cable content mentioned in the survey. The stipulations of the hypothetical plan are as follows: You’d still get the same number of DVDs each month, you’d still be able to stream content through your XBox, Blu-ray player, or Roku box, and you’d still be able to get HBO content on DVD. The up-charge: $10 a month.

It’s that last part that makes the whole idea seem quixotic. Most people pay about $15 a month for their Netflix subscription, and therefore have access to a whole litany of HBO DVDs by mail. But they’d have to get something truly amazing for a 66% increase in subscription price, and that value would exist only in one thing: Up-to-date streaming episodes.

The survey doesn’t indicate whether viewers could stream current HBO content–allowing viewers to catch up on last night’s episode of Entourage–it simply shows a list of shows that would be a part of the plan. Most of the shows aren’t airing anymore (The Sopranos, Sex and the City) and the ones that are have been on for years (Curb Your Enthusiasm, Flight of the Conchords). This suggests that users won’t receive up-to-the-week content.

Streaming isn’t new to Netflix. The company started streaming movies in 2007, with great success, despite an “instant” backlist that includes few popular titles. In last week’s quarterly earnings call, Netflix CEO Reed Hastings revealed the results of internal research that suggests that the company’s streaming movie options do, in fact, cannibalize DVD rentals. Of course, it’s all the same to Netflix, which gets the subscription dollars each way. Perhaps what Hastings and crew should have learned from their own survey though, is how ready consumers are to abandon physical media and adopt streaming video.

There are hurdles, but none that can’t be solved with volume. The more content that Netflix streams from major studios, they more it’ll have to pay those studios–hence the $10 up-charge passed on to consumers. But if iTunes has proven anything to the digital media world, it’s that volume creates leverage.