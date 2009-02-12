Global Pet Expo

Trot down to this three-day showcase to hear a happy purr from 850 exhibitors. As other sectors languish in the economic doghouse, the pet world is bounding ahead like a golden retriever. Analyst David Lummis of research firm Packaged Facts predicts the $49 billion industry will grow 6% annually through 2013. Pets are apparently recession-proof. In many homes, “animals function as surrogate children,” Lummis says. “People are more likely to cut back on purchases for themselves than for their child or pet.” — TB