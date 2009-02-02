Bad Banks? Bad Idea?

Jose D. Roncal

Lawmakers are looking for a quick fix for the banking and credit markets. No fix will be clean or easy. Every option comes with big hits to taxpayers, partisan bickering and the fact that no one knows what will work. Topping the agenda is a plan for creating a so-called Bad Bank, an entity where we could dump all the toxic assets that are currently sitting on bank balance sheets and damming up the flow of credit. By “dump,” we mean purchase them from one bank and relocate them to the Bad Bank.

As you recall, a portion of Paulson’s original $700 billion TARP proposal was to buy up these bad assets, but he changed his mind and bought preferred shares of banks instead. So, Paulson, how’s that working for you? Never mind, we can read the news.

The Bad Bank plan may allow the government to rewrite some of these bad mortgages and lessen the crisis that has stripped more than 1.3 million Americans of their homes. But establishing a government-owned bank is not going to eliminate all the problems. For instance, why should we believe that simply purchasing toxic assets from one balance sheet and moving it to another will get the banks to start lending again?

First of all, who decides how much the banks will be paid for their bad assets? We all know that each mortgage-backed security is actually just a package made from bits and pieces of countless bad mortgages. No one knows what’s in each one, much less how much each one is worth, so who decides the value?