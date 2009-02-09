User-Generated Content Conference & Expo

User-generated content may stoke Web traffic, but the (maybe) multibillion-dollar question is how to turn that into revenue. This new conference will gather experts and pros from across the UGC universe. The talk won’t just be speculation, pledges Alan Meckler, CEO of organizer Jupitermedia. IStockphoto founder Bruce Livingston, whom Meckler calls “the first person in the world to think of how to make money with user-generated content,” will keynote. His photo site posted revenue of $71.9 million in 2007. And in line with UGC’s everyman spirit, the site paid $20.9 million in royalties to contributors. — ACL

