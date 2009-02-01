In Internet Democracy Not All Good Causes Are Apparently Equal

The view that the Internet provides a level playing field of opportunity for everyone to influence government policy was not universally accepted by those in attendance at NYSIA’s January monthly meeting which examined the effect of Internet technology on politics and policy.

The vox popular voting strategy that brings topics of discussion to public attention on websites such as Ground Report, and to a lesser extent Change.org, was questioned by some in the audience. While voting may be democratic, there are drawbacks: topics with a more limited audience can be neglected or overlooked either because the audience for those topics was small in number, lacked understanding of how the tools worked and/or didn’t know what must be done to get attention.

Got a cause to promote? You’ve got to know your limitations, the work-arounds, and where the best venues are.

Improving the Vox Pop System

Josh Levy, panelist and managing editor of Change.org, the social action blog network, felt that just because your topic didn’t achieve sufficient votes to bring your issue to the forefront that didn’t mean the issue wasn’t worthy of action. For example, in an interview with Levy, he said that Stop the Genocide in Darfur did not make it into the top 10 and placed only 17th even though there was a concerted effort by a number of anti-genocide advocacy groups.

Levy said that Change.org was motivated to alter their approach to topic listings by John Pincus, a sometime constructive critic of Change.org who critiqued the project early on. Pincus, Levy said, suggested that Change.org should find a method to present not only the most popular ideas on the site, but show and encourage a diversity of submissions.

Change.org’s current method showcases causes that are on the rise and gaining in popularity, Change also provides a random selection of topics culled from existing posts. Rounding out their offerings are bloggers representing a further diversity of opinions.