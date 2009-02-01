How the Stimulus Package will help Small, Green Businesses Help us All

The importance of small businesses for the economy is often forgotten. With the government moving swiftly to revive our economy and get it back on track, now is a good time to remember it. Small businesses generate most of the jobs, and create a great deal of the innovation that drives economic growth. According to the National Small Business Association, small businesses created 21.9 million jobs in the last 15 years, compared with 1.8 million for large businesses. It is small businesses more than anything else that will get the economy going again, back on track to create jobs. Small, green businesses may be the most important of all.

Why will small businesses turn the economy around? Because they are hungry, move quickly, and are able to experiment. When so many people lose their jobs, and it’s hard getting a new one, a great number of them take the plunge and start a business out of necessity. When you have little to lose, the risk of starting a business seems not so great. These newfound entrepreneurs are hungry, hunting down every last scrap of opportunity. They are also agile, able to move and change course quickly without committees and CYA maneuvers to hold them back, just trying one idea after another until they hit a winning formula.

Big businesses are feeling the pain as well, but their response is more conservative. They are retrenching, pulling back, and conserving their cash. They are laying off people, circling the wagons and hoping they can make it through to the other side.