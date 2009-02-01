Bad Habits of a Gen Y-er: Not Playing the Politics Game

So last fall, the world expected to see Gen-Y change the nation by showing up to vote . I even made sure to have filed for my Minnesota drivers license a couple days beforehand just to be sure. Apparently, Gen-Yers are all about the politics. Trust me, I used to live in DC. I would say that is pretty accurate in that city.

That statement, however, wasn’t so accurate when I got to Minnesota. While many Gen-Yers had their own opinions about the race, they weren’t pounding it down my throat like the DC Gen-Yers. In fact, some of my DC friends were so politically-passionate (which is fine), that they ignored my request to not include me and instead made me want to NOT vote.

Why all this about the Presidential race?

Politicking in the office is very similar to politicking in the government. People make alliances, shake hands to get things done, and hence the phrase “Good Old Boy Business” still gets applied to a number of companies today.

Naturally, one would assume that if Gen-Yers were so involved in the political changes made last fall, that Gen-Yers would be all over politicking in the office. But it’s not true.

It’s one thing to stand up for something you believe in, it’s another to buy into all the responsibilities that come with accepting campaign funding or having large bodies of influence with their own agendas. While Gen-Yers aren’t in a position to change all of that for the US Government (but you all know it will drastically change as Traditionalists and Boomers leave their positions), Gen-Yers don’t play the game in the workplace.

Why is this a bad habit? Because it’s just as annoying as “asking why” all the time.