Balancing massive headcount reductions with campus recruiting

In my current role as Director of MBA career services, I am charged with the difficult task of trying to convince companies that haven’t recruited with us before to hire our students for full-time or intern positions. Even when times are good, this can be incredibly difficult (think immovable object) as most companies focus on a handful of “core schools” and rarely, and I mean rarely, waver from that list no matter how compelling your pitch.

Now, waist deep in a recession and smack dab in the middle of the campus recruiting season, companies are struggling with how to justify hiring freshly-minted MBAs or undergraduates when they’ve just announced thousands of employee layoffs. So, when faced with the choice, many companies are deciding to furlough their campus recruiting programs altogether instead of trying to maintain their talent pipeline, even if only at a fraction of normal hiring levels.

Companies are obviously faced with some incredibly tough choices, many of which will impact whether they’ll even be in existence past the end of the week (if even that long). But cutting campus recruiting programs altogether can be costly.