advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

15 Japanese Designs That Could Go Global

By Linda Tischler1 minute Read

Contemporary products from Japan’s 30 distinct regions recently were on display in New York as a test to see which had the mojo to make it in the West. Most of these products had never been seen outside of Japan. But the ones that garnered the best audience reception are likely to eventually find themselves on a store shelf near you. Here’s a first look.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life