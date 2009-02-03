Concrete is the world’s most widely used man- made substance. (Throw in natural ones, and it’s No. 2, behind only water.) More than 6 billion tons — a ton for each person on the planet — is produced every year. World of Concrete will show why, with 80,000 attendees and 900,000 square feet of exhibits. Don’t think for a second that this industry is — oh, we can’t resist — set in concrete. There will be seminars on new decorative techniques for the hard stuff and storm-water-proof concrete. “People are always finding creative new ways to utilize it,” says WOC director Tom Cindric, “and make it stronger.” — SDA

