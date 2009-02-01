Super Bowl XLIII

After tickets to the big game are parceled out to the NFL teams, the media, and corporate sponsors, just 1% are left for everyone else — that is, the general public, or at least the portion of it that can pay up to $1,000 (face value) per ticket. Most of us content ourselves with watching the game on TV: The Super Bowl is the No. 1 at-home party event of the year, leaving even New Year’s Eve trailing. That’s a bonanza for sales of beer, chips, salsa, and avocados. This year’s halftime headliners, Bruce Springsteen and his E-Street Band, hope the Super Bowl effect will extend to their latest album, Working on a Dream, which is — coincidentally, we’re sure — coming out five days before the game. — Sara D. Anderson

