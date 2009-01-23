Sun, February 1

Mike Duke Becomes CEO of Wal-Mart

Bentonville, Arkansas

With America saturated by smiley faces, the $215 billion retailer is beefing up its global presence. No surprise then that Duke, head of its international division, is succeeding H. Lee Scott Jr. as CEO. Overseas sales have been strong; Wal-Mart said in November that non-U.S. quarterly sales were up 11% over 2007 (versus 6% in the U.S.). The company has more big targets in its sights: It next plans to open stores in India. — Kate Rockwood

