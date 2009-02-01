International Sweets and Biscuits Fair

More than 1,600 confectioners show their sugary wares at an event that would make any kid lose his sweet mind. In a bold, contrarian attempt to convince the world that candy isn’t totally unhealthy, this year’s expo will feature sessions on good-for-you organic treats. We suspect those will be less popular than, say, the free samples of awesomely artificial Nuclear Sludge Bar (from Indiana’s Candy Dynamics) or Love Hearts (from Swizzels Matlow of Britain). — Theunis Bates

