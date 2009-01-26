Millennials Rising: A Recession Road Map for Gen Y

Inheriting the earth may not seem like such a great deal to Generation Y. Frankly, the place is a mess. But with big problems come big opportunities. And if you 80 million Millennials populating these united states can get your acts together, you have a shot at giving ‘the greatest generation’ a whole new media-saturated meaning.

“This is a baptism by fire for Gen Y,” says Jeff Gordinier, author of X Saves the World: How Generation X Got the Shaft but Can Still Keep Everything from Sucking. “They are seeing that it is not always gravy. But then again, if they band together, they can elect someone like Barack Obama. Change things.”

Certainly, our culture–political, business and otherwise–needs some switching up. The financial meltdown, the Iraq War and the less-than-rapid response to global warming have our lights flickering like a house on the brink of a black out. We need Gen Y–aka the Millennials–not just to light a candle, but to reboot the system. “It’s time for the current leaders of the world to move to an advisory position,” says Dwayne Waite, 23, of Charlotte, a banking boomtown slowed by the economic meltdown. “The current state of mind is no longer working.”

This re-wiring starts with those born between 1980 and 1995 for no other reason than you are among the least short-circuited by the economic crash. Most 24-year-olds aren’t struggling to pay off McMansions and Hummers. You’re free to take a shot at something new and bold. And that call to action seems particularly well-suited to your mind set. “We are a freedom-minded, science-minded and technology-minded generation,” explains Marty Beckman, author of Generation S.L.U.T.

Take Brittany Laughlin, 23, a financial services staffer in New York City. She wants to keep her job, but has an entrepreneurial adventure in mind if the axe falls. “I would use money I’ve saved to move abroad where the exchange rate favors the dollar and I could do more philanthropic work,” says Laughlin. “When I came back, I’d pursue plans to work on a green collar company.”

Yes, sustainability and corporate social responsibility are firmly rooted Gen Y priorities. And at this point, even Gordon Gekko would find it tough to argue against a broader social consciousness on Wall Street and elsewhere. So fight for it. Use social networking tools like Facebook and Twitter to share information and organize. Make the business case that a company can do well by doing good. And use your youthful enthusiasm to sell sustainability programs as morale boosters amid the hand wringing.

But don’t stop there. “Generation Y isn’t motivated by the same carrots and sticks as other generations,” says Sarah L. Sladek of Minneapolis-based research firm Limelight Generations. “They are accustomed to instant gratification, customization, diversity, freedom and opportunity.” Flexible schedules, telecommuting, increased vacation time, loyalty to individuals rather than organizations and lateral mobility within organizations to pick up new friends, new skills, new thrills are among your favorite carrots. Take these proclivities and preferences and start a revolution.