Le Sexy Sofa by Le French Architect

French architect Jean Nouvel was recently canonized with the profession’s highest honor, the Pritzker Prize. Usually, he sticks to buildings, instead of flirting with furniture as most starchitects do. But when he does, he does it right.
The so-called SKiN sofa (arbitrary caps mandatory, per the Union of Serious Architects Wearing Black) comprises a steel frame with a leather cover attached and draped over it. But instead of looking like an expensive butterfly chair, the couch looks like a leather poncho morphed into furniture by a magical trust fund.
