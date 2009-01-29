The Google Guide to Infuriating Your ISP

Google [ GOOG ] has launched a new website in cooperation with a pair of nonprofit organizations. It does two things: it analyzes your network connection, and it makes companies like Comcast [ CMCSA ] and TimeWarner [ TWX ] wish that Google be wiped from the earth.

By allowing access to diagnostic information about their Internet connections, the new site, called MeasurementLab.net, lets users expose interference from oppressive ISPs. In the past, some service providers have been known to stall or cap users who use more-than-average bandwidth—an unfair practice that makes net neutrality advocates livid. Last year, the FCC censured Comcast for “secretly degrading” the speed of users of peer-to-peer clients like BitTorrent, a practice known as discriminatory network management.

Discriminatory network management isn’t just about punishing users who use too much bandwidth; it’s also a foot-in-the-door to other dangerous behavior. “Slippery slope” arguments don’t make for good journalism, but it’s worth laying out the scenario that has frightened Google into action.

If you’ve heard someone ranting passionately about net neutrality lately, this is the stuff they’re talking about. Imagine if your ISP could decide to slow down your connection to “inappropriate material,” forcing your computer to come to a crawl when viewing, say, radical political content. Imagine if they could charge more money for access to popular sites like Facebook or Flickr. Ultimately, consumers could end up using separate “Internets,” that behave like cell phone networks. Roam on another Internet, or contact a user there, and you get billed extra.

During last year’s censure, former FCC Commissioner Kevin Martin compared Comcast’s behavior to the postal service opening your mail and deciding whether or not to deliver it to you.

None of this behavior is criminal, but the FCC does have four “principles” it enforces in the interest of preserving the “open and interconnected nature of the public Internet.” (Comcast’s official offense was for discriminating in secret, thereby violating these principles. The company has since said it’s stopped discriminating.) While it’s been easy to get access to statistics about the Web at large, it has been difficult for users to analyze what kind of interference they’re getting between their own ISP and their home, on the so-called “last mile” of broadband networks.