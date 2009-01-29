Mad Max Comes to New York

Every year, P.S.1, MOMA’s contemporary art outpost in Queens, holds a prestigious contest to design a pavillion for its summertime dance parties. The 2009 winner was just announced, and it reflects the current recessionary climate with a decidedly post-apocalyptic design.

MOS, the young firm that won, said that its entry was meant to “honor and reflect” current realities. The competition’s chief judge mused to The New York Times: “How do we get more out of less? How do we still create a fun party space when clearly the economic party is over?”

To judge by MOS’s entry: You create huts that would suit Mad Max, in a primitative but modern palette of aluminum, concrete, and thatching. Squint a little, and you can picture a distant future, where the complex would provide decent shelter to a nomadic tribe that’s preparing to raid enemy gasoline stockpiles.

Last year, the courtyard was also a barometer of the times, hosting a utopian urban garden whose yield was to be distributed to local residents.

The installation opens in June, and the total budget is $70,000.