10 Tools to Make Your Blog Smarter, Faster, Better

Tech writer and developer Gina Trapani was recently honored on Fast Company’s, “The Most Influential Women in Tech: The Bloggers,” list. The founding editor of Lifehacker.com, a daily weblog on software and personal productivity, Trapani authored a book based on the web site which is in its second edition: Upgrade Your Life: The Lifehacker Guide to Working Smarter, Faster, Better. In this post, Trapani and Barb Dybwad, director of production, Crowd Fusion, producer and editor, Obsessable, and senior editor emeritus, Engadget, share tools that help speed up and streamline blogging.

Blog From Firefox

ScribeFire is an add-on for Firefox that lets you seamlessly blog from any page you happen to be on. Easily drag and drop images from a web page into ScribeFire to republish; saves time switching to an external image editor and FTP client.

Blog From Your Desktop

Ecto is a full-featured blogging desktop client for both Mac and Windows. It makes posting to multiple blogs incredibly easy. It’s compatible with WordPress, Movable Type, Typepad, Blogger, Drupal, and more. A great way to compose blog posts while offline for easy upload later. Ecto also integrates with NetNewsWire so you can easily create a draft post from an item in your newsreader.

Easily Convert Text to HTML

Markdown is a text-to-html conversion tool that works similarly to TextExpander and Texter (and can be used in conjunction with these tools). It allows you to write more naturally and later convert your text to properly-formatted HTML. You can even use Markdown as a script within BBEdit or Textwrangler (Mac) to easily convert text to HTML, and Markdown filters are also available in the compose window of WordPress and Movable Type.

Quickly Copy Web Links as HTML

CoLT adds two menu items to the browser’s context menu when you right click a hyperlink. Right click a hyperlink on a Web page, and the menu adds “Copy Link Text and Location As” to the menu enabling users to copy the text and its link in either HTML, plain text, BB Code, FuseTalk, or Wikipedia formats. Options can also be customized.