Drum Major Institute is creating a “farm team” of young leaders who” learn to bring their passion for change and social causes into practicality: seeding and feeding think tanks, government, social and political campaigns and more.

The Summer institute happens in New York City in mid-August. Attendees then have the opportunity to be placed in internships.

Application deadline: February 1, 2009

To apply, go here: http://www.drummajorinstitute.com/dmischolars/