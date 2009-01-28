Creating Marketing Messages

When selling to organizations or professionals, I find it useful to consider the following three constituents when building your set of marketing messages:
The buyer – this is the person or groups of people who ultimately will issue the PO for the product/service. Even when these folks are convinced that our solution is best, they need to get the “buy-in” from two main constituents:
Your buyer’s bosses – the “higher-ups” are often interested in understanding how any new solution fits in with the existing infrastructure, the existing tools, and new initiatives that are underway. As such, messages to these folks should focus on how they fit into current projects and mesh with complementary or perhaps competing efforts.
Your buyer’s influencers – often, these are technical people who need to understand how a new product fits into existing standards, tools, and areas of expertise. Today, a big concern is how new solutions fit into existing security frameworks, governance requirements, and auditing/monitoring regulations.
Here are some questions you need to ask when crafting messages for each of the three buying constituents:
Messages for the “buyer”-
-
What business problems does my solution address?
- Specifically, how does my product/service save money or time, or create new opportunities for the client?
- How is my solution better than the alternatives; where the alternatives could be “in-house development,” a competitor’s offering, “wait and see,” or other options.
Messages that cater to the buyer’s bosses:
- Which initiatives does my solution fit into?
- What kind of ROI does my product/service provide?
Messages that cater to the buyer’s influencers
- How does my solution work?
- How does my solution fit into the existing infrastructure?
- How does my solution provide security?
- What frameworks/standards are used in my product/service?
- How does my solution integrate into existing infrastructure?
- What kind of monitoring/management functionality does it provide and how do these map into governance/compliance requirements?
- How are upgrades/maintenance handled?
- How is technical support provided?