Creating Marketing Messages

When selling to organizations or professionals, I find it useful to consider the following three constituents when building your set of marketing messages:

The buyer – this is the person or groups of people who ultimately will issue the PO for the product/service. Even when these folks are convinced that our solution is best, they need to get the “buy-in” from two main constituents:

Your buyer’s bosses – the “higher-ups” are often interested in understanding how any new solution fits in with the existing infrastructure, the existing tools, and new initiatives that are underway. As such, messages to these folks should focus on how they fit into current projects and mesh with complementary or perhaps competing efforts.

Your buyer’s influencers – often, these are technical people who need to understand how a new product fits into existing standards, tools, and areas of expertise. Today, a big concern is how new solutions fit into existing security frameworks, governance requirements, and auditing/monitoring regulations.