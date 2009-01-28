Stress and Success

Outstanding performance is one of the keys to success that I discuss in Straight Talk for Success. If you want to become an outstanding performer you need to do three things. 1) Stay up to date in your field by becoming a lifelong learner. 2) Set and achieve high goals. 3) Manage your time, life and stress well.

Stress can have a negative impact on your ability to perform. Unfortunately today’s world is a very stressful place. If you watched the news on Monday, you saw that big companies such as Caterpillar, Pfizer, Sprint Nextel, Home Depot and General Motors, announced cuts adding up to 45,000 jobs lost. Economists predict many more job losses to come in 2009. Add that to the economic meltdown at the end of 2008, significant drops in retirement account values, as well as the continuing wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, and you can see why many people are really stressed right now.

I’m a bit stressed myself, and I’m a positive person by nature.

I don’t bring up all of this to add to your stress. Rather, my intent is to help. The other day, I was discussing how stress can have a negative impact on performance with Nancy Ring, one of my colleagues in the Creating We Institute (www.creatingweinstitute.com). She told me about a great site called Heart Math (www.HeartMath.com) dedicated to reducing stress and enhancing your quality of life.

Registration is free, and once you register you can take a free on line stress test. I took this test. It is the most comprehensive one of its kind that I have seen. The test gave me instant results as well as suggestions for what I could do to reduce the primary stressors in my life. If you want to take the test, go to www.HeartMath.com and click on “personal growth.” Scroll down and click on “Stress and Well Being Survey.”

You will find results for the five categories that the folks at Heart Math are important for living a vital, stress free and productive life: Physical Vitality, Emotional Vitality, Social Connectedness, Spiritual Connectedness and Overall Well Being. In areas where your scores indicate a potential problem, you will be provided with some advice on how best to deal with this problem.

Everything above, including some newsletters are free. But, as you might have guessed, these folks are selling stuff too. I have several colleagues who have participated in some of their programs and who use some of their biofeedback devices and they have been impressed. I am not a Heart Math affiliate by the way.