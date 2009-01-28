Amazon’s Kindle 2 E-Reader to Debut on February 9

Update: The rumor that Amazon’s successor to the Kindle e-reader is arriving on February 9th has been confirmed.

In October, BoyGeniusReport.com nabbed the first images of the new device, and now BGR is running with the suggestion that Feb. 9th Amazon press conference is about the Kindle 2. The source of their info is a post on Crave, where writer David Carnoy announced he’s been invited to “an important Amazon.com press conference” in a location “that relates to books.”

Amazon is famously tight-lipped about how successful the Kindle is–to the point of not revealing how many of the devices have been sold. It’s clearly very successful, and even prompted tech giant Sony to come up with a competitor in the Reader, which was updated late last year with a new device carrying an improved touchscreen.

But the Kindle 2 rumor makes a lot of sense.

First, Amazon’s own Kindle page is reporting that the Kindle is sold out. Buyers are told they’ll have to wait a few months for delivery–a suspicious slip in supply for such a successful device from a company that knows how to handle a supply chain.

Second, the Kindle hasn’t been updated at all since it came out in November 2007. That’s a long time in the gadget world, giving Amazon R&D time to devise a successor.