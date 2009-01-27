Footballers in Tights Flog SoBe Water for Super Bowl [video]

advertisement

What does it take to convince NFL superstars like Patriots All-Pro offensive lineman Matt Light (6 ft. 4inches, 305 pounds), New York Giants’s 274 pound defensive end Justin Tuck, and Baltimore Ravens’s 250 pound tackle Ray Lewis to don tights and execute a pas de trois to the tune of Tchaikovsky’s “Swan Lake” during the Super Bowl? In 3-D, yet? I’m guessing a giant pool of money, and a chance at Super Bowl glory — although not the kind their coaches were hoping for way back in August.

(Above: SoBe’s Super Bowl Commercial “Lizard Lake”) Light and Tuck were on hand to kibbitz about their whirl as prima ballerinas who deploy their fancy footwork in the service of flogging Pepsi’s SoBe Life Water (for a Super Bowl 43 commercial) at a press conference the beverage maker held in the New York offices of its new agency, TBWA/Chiat Day. “I want you all to know: I wasn’t drinking” when this was filmed, Light quipped. He also confided that he had learned something important about himself, like how to apply NSDs: nipple suppressing devices, so his little bitty titties didn’t ruin the line of his leotard. “I’m glad I got that off my chest,” he said. Tuck had his own revelations. “The part where the (SoBe) lizard hit me – we did that shot, like 30 times,” he said. “He was actually hitting me. I wanted to go back and hit people on the football field!”

(Above: The making of SoBe’s Super Bowl Commercial “Lizard Lake”) Pepsi is passing out 130M 3-D glasses at outlets where customers can buy Pepsi or SoBe water in advance of the Super Bowl. The spot, which doubles as a promotion for a new film, “Monsters and Aliens,” from DreamWorks, will air in the first pod after the second quarter. Pepsi managed to lock up all the non-alcoholic beverage spots in the first half of the game; Coke will rule the 3rd quarter, said Pepsi CMO Dave Burwick. PepsiCo will also air spots for Pepsi, Pepsi Max (diet soda for calorie-counters of the male persuasion), and G—the product formerly known as Gatorade – although executives declined to say which ones. “We have more spots than we have time to run them,” says PepsiCo North American CEO Massimo D’Amore, a comment that irritated The New York Times’s advertising writer, Stuart Elliott. “I’ve never heard you guys be so evasive so close to the Super Bowl,” he said before bolting out of the meeting.