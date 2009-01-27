Science Wins, Creationism Given The Boot in Texas Schools

The “science versus creationism” debate has been using up much of the energy and time of legislators and educators, but in Texas at least the arguments have come to a close. A series of meetings to revise the curriculum have just concluded, and creationist thinking has largely been given the boot.

For the previous 20 years a tiny section in the teaching guidelines has allowed people to approach the teaching of creationism on the same level of “acceptability” as evolutionary theory. It asked teachers and students to tackle the “strengths and weaknesses” of the scientific theories of evolutionary biology. And bizarrely it was these few words that ended up being a major sticking point, in a sequence of meetings that were reportedly very tense.

The numbers were apparently evenly split, with six members supporting creationist ideals–that the universe and everything in it, including intelligent life, was “made”–and seven being “pro-science,” along with a few undecideds.

Ultimately the controversial wording was removed, a move that Eugene Scott, a witness of the meetings and executive director of the National Center for Science Education in Oakland, California, called “a huge step forward.”

But the creationists managed to squeeze through a few bizarre amendments that still perversely tackle the roots of scientific theory.

One amendment changed the words of a guideline into investigating the fossil record by adding the phrase “proposed transitional fossils” into the text, with the word “proposed” casting doubt on the validity of transitional fossils–fossils that show a transitional lifeform between two other evolved entities. The most famous of these is Archaeopteryx, regarded as a stage between dinosaurs and birds. According to geologist Steven Schafersman, president of the Texas Citizens For Science campaign group, transitional fossils aren’t “proposed” but scientifically acknowledged–the education board is casting doubt on something that’s not in question.