Exceptional Opportunity in this Crisis

The danger in this crisis is not that we will not solve it. The danger is that we think too small – that we do not see the extraordinary opportunity it presents.

If we spend our energy hunkering down, trying to maintain and preserve what we have, we will drop our eyes from the horizon to the ground and we will surely end with only that.

Last week I had the pleasure of working closely with Patrick Jones, Executive Director & CEO, International Bridge, Tunnel and Turnpike Association. Pat is intensely focused on seizing the opportunity in today’s climate. He brought that zeal to his board’s annual meeting.

The purpose of this meeting was to develop an appropriate action plan given the changing environment: new administration in DC, and the economic pressures on the industry and his member organizations. The board would not revisit the Strategic Plan or change their Business Strategy. Instead they would operate inside it, using the pressures of the day to move their plan forward in big leaps.

First, Jones brought in his president, Kary Witt, Golden Gate Bridge Manager. The two of them started months ago planning how to find the opportunity in this crucial time. Then Jones and Witt selected an expert to address their board, helping to raise the sense of urgency and highlight the need for bold action. This is a classic technique for elevating an appropriate level of urgency.

Robert Kuttner, journalist, economist, and author of Obama’s Challenge: America’s Economic Crisis and the Power of a Transformational Presidency, was chosen as the opening keynote. (You can watch him on NOW on PBS talking about this work.)

Kuttner has studied transformational presidents like Lincoln, Franklin Roosevelt, and Lyndon Johnson on civil rights. He has also studied those who failed to turn a crisis into an opportunity like Hoover, Carter, and George W. Bush.