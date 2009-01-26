Bad Habits of a Gen Y-er: Asking Why

Asking Why. Anyone who has kids, knows kids, or has watched TV about kids, knows what I’m talking about. I am like that four-year-old who doesn’t stop asking “Why?”

It’s not that I want to be annoying, and I usually do cut myself off after the second Why. I also went to a pretty prestigious school, so I’m not having a blonde moment. And honestly, I’m not really trying to challenge authority. (I say “not really” because what usually happens when someone asks “why” is that everyone gets defensive, and you do challenge their authority.)

So why do I ask “Why?” Simply to improve my own understanding of a situation or process. I come from a family of engineers, so I can’t help but be curious about the way things work.

This is not to be confused with issues with authority or challenging “the man.” The last thing I want is to make trouble or rub people the wrong way.

As a Gen-Yer, I am too young to have absorbed years and years of history of how things are done in the workplace. Based on stories from books or my mother, I have a pretty decent idea of what has happened in the past…glass ceiling…pantsuits…Enron…and of course the current economic climate thanks to reading about our good friends Fannie and Freddie.

So I have to ask. Fill in the blanks, if you will.