The Leading Edge – Where selfishness is there sacrifice shall be









It is much easier to pull together when the enemy you have in common is them, than it is to pull together when the enemy you have in common is you.

In the late 1930s FDR’s New Deal did not truly pull us out of the Depression. It was the looming dark clouds of WWII. Then the Marshall Plan helped us rebuild what was destroyed and in the process create viable markets for U.S money, defense, products and supplies on which the rest of the world would then become dependent (and under our sway) for decades to come.

It was in fact that dependence that caused the rest of the world to bite their tongues as America became and acted more impudently, arrogantly and entitled. No one dared bite the hand that fed or protected them.

The threat of Communism also helped us pull together in the 1950s through 1970s. We got another quick taste of that on and after 9/11. However the threat of terrorism although a villainous blight on humanity is hardly a world war to galvanize against.