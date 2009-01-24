Keep Clients From Leaving in a Dire Economy

Your customers are tempted to include your business in their cost-cutting efforts. Act now to offer extra value, adopting a method that won’t cost you more . In fact, it often reduces overhead. Two rival businesses are using it.

The Baltimore Sun and the Washington Post will offer their readers stories from both papers. The Sun will “tap the Post’s federal government coverage” and The Washington Post will carry the Sun’s regional coverage. Consequently, the newspapers can cut overhead and “benefit from each others expertise.” And readers have a new reason to remain subscribers.

Evoke this Value Multiplier Effect by forging partnerships with others who serve your kind of customer. You can deepen customer loyalty and become the top-of-mind choice for more customers and media coverage.

Helpful Tips Always Trump Advertising

Keep customers by sharing content in other ways. Collectively you gain more credibility and visibility and usually reduce costs for attracting customers. The locally-owned Michigan businesses and non-profits in this story, for example, could become more well-known than their competitors by co-creating a Hot Tips sheet, perhaps called “How to Live Well at Home as You Age.” The company that acts first in recruiting partners, ensures that it gets included: Bissell Homecare, Williams Kitchen and Bath, The Right Place and Disability Advocates.

Plus partners could invite national groups like Whirlpool, GE, Lowes, home remodelers and others to share this tip sheet, thus creating a fresh news hook for more local and national media, blogging and other coverage.

How to Co-create and Distribute Popular Hot Tips