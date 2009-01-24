Sayings for Making Life Meaningful – With Others

Here’s to living a greater life and accomplishing greater things together than we can on our own:

advertisement

advertisement

“It is only through disruptions and confusion that we grow, jarred out of ourselves by the collision of someone else’s private world with our own. “ ~ Joyce Carol Oates “Everything that irritates us about others can lead us to an understanding of ourselves.” ~ Carl Jung “We judge others by their acts, but ourselves by our intentions.” ~ American proverb “The meeting of two personalities is like the contact of two chemical substances. If there is any reaction then both are changed.” ~ Carl Jung “Mutual understanding and the human touch are in inverse relationship to frequency of encounter and kinship.” ~ Yi Tuan “A true leader is not one you look up to because they are the best. A true leader is one that draws the best out in you.” ~ Anne Warfield

advertisement

“A community is like a ship; everyone ought to be prepared to take the helm.” ~ Henrik Warfield “To love and be loved is to feel the sun from both sides.” ~ anonymous “It is better to suffer wrong than to do it, and happier to be sometimes cheated than not to trust.” ~ Samuel Johnson “You can’t stay mad at somebody who makes you laugh.” ~ Jay Leno “In each action we must look beyond the action at our past, present, and future state, and at others whom it affects, and see the relations of all those things. And then we shall be very cautious.” ~ Blaise Pascal “In the religion of love to pray is to pass, by a single word, into the inner chamber of the other.” ~ Galway Kinnell

advertisement

“A riot is at bottom the language of the unheard.” ~ Martin Luther King, Jr. “To love another person is to see the face of God.” ~ Victor Hugo “The sea rises, the light fails, lovers cling to each other, and children cling to us. The moment we cease to hold each other, the moment we break faith with one another, the sea engulfs us and the light goes out.” ~ James Arthur Baldwin “Conversation means being able to disagree and still continue the discussion.” ~ Dwight Macdonald “No man is an island, entire of itself; every man is a piece of the continent, a part of the main… any man’s death diminishes me, because I am involved in mankind; and therefore never send to know for whom the bell tolls; it tolls for thee.” ~ John Donne “All value resides in individuals. Value is distributed in individual space. Relalationship economic is the framework for wealth creation. Deep support is the new metaproduct. ~ Shshanna Zuboff “There is one thing stronger than all the armies in the world, and that is an idea whose time has come.” ~ Victor Hugo

advertisement

“We didn’t come over on the same ship, but were all in the same boat.” ~ Bernard M. Baruch “The three hardest tasks in the world are neither physical feats nor intellectual achievements, but moral acts: to return love for hate, to include the excluded, and to say, I was wrong.” ~ Sydney J. Harris “In the end, we will remember not the words of our enemies, but the silence of our friends.” ~ Martin Luther King Jr. “It is not in numbers, but in unity, that our great strength lies…” ~ Tom Paine “Man does not weave this web of life. He is merely a strand of it. Whatever he does to the web, he does to himself.” ~ Chief Seattle “Many candles can be kindled from one candle without diminishing it.” ~ The Midrash