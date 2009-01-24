Build Strong Teams the Obama Way

We can be stakeholders in the future of the U.S., not free-riders. We are called to participate in its renewal. Not only can we do what is asked but we’re being asked what should be done.
Obama keeps assuming that you and I can recruit teams of rivals (and participate in other teams) to get greater things done better – together. Why not try these team-building behaviors in your social, civic or work life now?
Here’s six keys to cultivating thriving teams like the thousands launched during the fast-growing, “no drama” Obama campaign:
1. Be specific about the top, actionable goal of the group.
2. Identify what needs to be done to reach the goal, then recruit individuals who have the specific talents or other resources to get those tasks done.
3. Approach each person by describing the goal, the specific way each one can help achieve it and why it would benefit that person; then describe the Sweet Spot of mutual benefit for all teammates to participate.
4. Review above 3 items with everyone when first meeting together; ask for improvements in the goal and if others should be recruited to accomplish it; then agree on who should facilitate the group.
5. Seek agreement on the Rules of Engagement by which your group will operate and on the timetable.
6. When the goal is met, de-brief on what worked and what didn’t, then discuss other possible goals for which some or all team mates may want to work together again. Why not start now where you face a problem or an opportunity?