Build Strong Teams the Obama Way

We can be stakeholders in the future of the U.S., not free-riders. We are called to participate in its renewal. Not only can we do what is asked but we’re being asked what should be done.

Obama keeps assuming that you and I can recruit teams of rivals (and participate in other teams) to get greater things done better – together. Why not try these team-building behaviors in your social, civic or work life now?

Here’s six keys to cultivating thriving teams like the thousands launched during the fast-growing, “no drama” Obama campaign:

1. Be specific about the top, actionable goal of the group.

2. Identify what needs to be done to reach the goal, then recruit individuals who have the specific talents or other resources to get those tasks done.