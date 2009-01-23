A priority for Technical Employees: Professional Development for Technical Skills (Yes, even in a recession).

It seems like an obvious statement: a top priority of technical employees is to develop their technical skills; technical men and women highly value such opportunities being offered by their company. Yet, many companies have moved to a model where technical employees are expected to update their technical skills “on their own time.”

If you are a technical woman, happen to have children and are in a dual career household where work-life balance challenges abound, your “own time” is an oxymoron. And in recessionary times, whatever opportunities were left to go to technical conferences tend to be cut.

The top two challenges to updating technical skills cited by the respondents to our study (www.anitaborg.org/research) were lack of time due to work commitments (79% of women and 81% of men), followed by lack of time due to family and personal commitments (58% of both men and women).

The top strategy for technical employees to update their technical skills is interaction with peers (82% of both men and women). However, not surprisingly, technical men were significantly more likely than technical women to say that they update their technical skills “on their own time” (82% of men versus 62% of women). The technical men we surveyed were also four times more likely than women to have a spouse or partner who has the main responsibility of the household and children. Only 37% of technical men in our Silicon Valley sample, compared to 79% of technical women, have a partner who works full time.